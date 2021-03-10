Homosexuals send ‘strong warning’ to Sam George, Ablakwa, 4 others; praise Mahama Ayariga

Mahama Ayariga, MP, Bawku Central

The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) community in Ghana led by the LGBT+ Rights Ghana has, in a letter calling for the respect of their rights, acknowledged the comments by Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central Mahama Ayariga to the effect that the forceful closure of the office of the LGBTQ community was unlawful and a violation of their rights.

In a letter addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo calling on him to uphold laws that protect their rights, the LGBT+ Rights Ghana said that the arguments made by Mr Ayariga on the floor of Parliament has been noted and recognised by the community. They however condemned other members of Parliament (MPs) for taking advantage of their position to further oppress them through the planned introduction of bills.



“It is disheartening that the Minister-Designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Honourable Adwoa Safo, would call the rights of LGBTQ+ Ghanaians non-negotiable. We, however, acknowledge the argument made by Honourable Mahama Ayariga on freedom of speech, freedom of belief, freedom of conscience and freedom of association as LGBTQ+ Ghanaians,” the letter signed by the LGBT+ Rights Ghana Director, Alex Kofi Donkor, said.



Mr Ayariga has come under intense criticism from many Ghanaians who are opposed to the LGBTQ+ community and their activities for making comments that have been deemed as supportive of the LGBTQ+ community.



Discussions on LGBTQ+ in Ghana have come to the fore in recent times following the opening of an LGBTQ+ office in Accra and its subsequent closure by the Government after massive public outcry.

President Akufo-Addo has emphasized that LGBTQ+ marriages will never be legalised in Ghana under his tenure as President. But the LGBTQ+ community has said that the President sidestepped the issue since they just want to be let alone to be what they are.



Even though the phenomenon of LGBTQ+ is not new in Ghana, there seems to be an overwhelming opposition to it when issues of its legalisation arise.



Read letter addressed to the President:



