Homowo: Land guards inflict cutlass wounds on Immigration officers for making noise

File photo

Asafo members of Ngleshie Amanfrom suspected to be land guards have inflicted cutlass wounds on some immigration officers and others at the Kasoa Iron City immigration barracks leaving one officer in critical condition.

The incident occurred at the one-week celebration of a late Senior inspector Gideon Doh.



Sources close to the immigration officers indicated that the Asafo members stormed the barracks and tried to stop the officers from carrying out the observation because they believed that Iron City falls within the Greater Accra Region.



In an interview with Kasapa FM’s Yaw Boagyan, Madam Esi Agyeiwaa, who witnessed the scene said they, out of the blues, saw over twenty Asafo Company indigenes suspected to be land guards from Accra in several vehicles landed and started beating the immigration officers mercilessly noting that there was noise making even as drumming and playing of music in some parts of Greater Accra has been banned.



Meanwhile, an opinion leader at Kasoa Iron City Nana Wiafi Bediako revealed that they were shocked with the attitude of the Amanfrom Asafo Companies because they pay their taxes and vote in the Awutu Senya East Constituency.

Nana Wiafi said some women were also beaten and stripped naked during the clash.



According to him, they all run away for their lives because they threatened to beat and kill them.



I personally as a chief ran away for my life. If they see you wearing a black dress they beat you.



Furthermore, Amanfrom District Police Commander Superintended Augustine Okata confirmed the incident and said investigations ongoing.