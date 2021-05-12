Honest debates will enhance role of chiefs in national development - Nana Fredua Pambuo

There is the need for an objective and honest debate to be had in order to enhance the role of chiefs and traditional rulers towards national development.

This is according to Nana Fredua Agyeman Pambuo, Pioneer Board Chairman of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Charity Foundation.



Making his submission on GTV’s, ‘What is Next?’, with host Rev. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, Nana Agyeman Pambuo pointed that the role of chiefs and traditional rulers has over a period, been insignificant unless that individual is appointed by government.



“We all know every Ghanaian comes from a village that has an appointed authority or ruler of that community but in terms of the powers given to that authority, we really need to go back to our Constitution and have an objective and honest debate about the role chiefs play in national development."



“…Because as it stands now chiefs and traditional rulers lack the gravitas, power, law or position within our Constitution to be part of our national development,” he explained.

Though chiefs and traditional rulers can serve as the doorway that opens up for national development, Nana Agyeman Pambuo believes the Chieftaincy Act which seeks to govern the role of chiefs ought to be critically prioritized and devoid of partisan politics.



Watch the full interview below:



