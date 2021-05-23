Honorary Doctorate Degree from UPSA: Kweku Baako 'running away' again

Veteran journalist Kweku Baako intends to reject UPSA's honorary doctorate degree.

A letter signed by the Vice-Chancellor of the UPSA, Prof. Abednego F.O Martey read:



“I’m pleased to inform you that the Governing Council of the University of Professional Studies, Accra has approved your nomination for the conferment of an honorary doctorate degree.



“In approving your nomination, the Governing Council and Management took note of your many years of selfless public service to Ghana. The nationwide respect you have earned for your fight against dictatorship and for press freedom. Your excellent journalistic skills which have led you to train and mentor dozens of journalist in Ghana to include Anas Aremeyaw Anas; a renowned investigative journalist, your tenure as the longest service panellist on Newsfile making it a household name and your service as a regular panellist on many other morning shows have contributed to the robust and enviable press freedom laws now enjoyed by members of the media and media organizations in Ghana.



For your information, UPSA is empowered to confer honorary degrees by the University of Professional Studies, Accra by Act 850. The horary doctorate degree will be conferred on you during the UPSA congregation ceremony scheduled for 8:30 am on Saturday 24th July, 2021. The University hereby respectfully wishes to invite you to the congregation ceremony to take place in the UPSA new auditorium. We will like to extend an invitation to your entourage who will accompany you to mark this important achievement. Congratulations, and we look forward to welcome you to campus on July 24, 2021.”



However, Kweku Baako who has been ‘running away from such offers said he doesn't intend to accept this one too.

The Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper who was a panellist on Joy Newsfile, programme, Saturday told the host of the show, Samson Lardi Anyenini, that “same old story (of he rejecting) will happen”.



Samson however disagrees insisting that he deserves it. He went further to ask fans to share their views on the issue for the renowned journalist to know that an "overwhelming number of the populace believe he’s worthy of it"



Meanwhile, Kweku Baako faced the same reaction when he appeared on Wednesday’s edition of Peace FM morning show ‘Kokrokoo’



Watch video below:



