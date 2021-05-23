Honouring Akufo-Addo for destroying education sector is an act of sycophancy - MP

MP for Builsa South, Clement Apaak

The Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament Dr. Clement Apaak, has taken President Akufo-Addo to the cleaners for accepting the decision by the University of Cape Coast to confer on him an honorary doctorate.

Dr. Clement Apaak says it is disappointing that the education sector is bedeviled, with serious challenges, and yet, the President has accepted to receive the honorary doctorate.



President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to receive an Honorary Doctorate Degree from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) on Saturday, May 29, 2021.



The honour, Degree of Doctorate of Philosophy in Educational Leadership (Honoris Causa), will be conferred on the President at a special congregation to be held at the university campus at Cape Coast at 10:00 am.



He said the school should rise above what he termed as sycophancy if we are to believe they have independence.

He is demanding answers as to how the school chose the President for the honours.



Outlining some challenges confronting the sector, he quizzed how a school will honour someone under whose leadership basic schools have no textbooks two years after the introduction of a new syllabus.



The MP said overcrowding in our secondary schools and the poorly managed double-track system are some of the reasons why the President should not be given the honours.



Our institutions of higher learning ought to rise above sycophancy if we are to believe their true independence. Can UCC put out the justification for voting to confer a Doctor of Philosophy Honoris Causa in Educational Management and Leadership on Mr. Akufo-Addo?



How could an otherwise reputable University award Ph.D. Honoris Causa in Educational Management and Leadership to a President under whom our educational system has faced the most debilitating challenges.



What is the criteria? Is it:



1) Basic Education; a) Lack of textbooks almost two years after the introduction of a new standard based curriculum, b) Inadequate furniture and overcrowded classrooms.



2) Secondary Education; a) Inadequate space/overcrowding; b) Overburdened teachers and a culture of silence where Teachers and Headmasters can’t speak about challenges for fear of victimisation; c) Inadequate, unwholesome and expired food, and corruption associated with supplies to schools; d) Erratic and haphazard academic calendar, which negatively affects effective teaching and learning as students, parents and school managers are unable to plan adequately; e) The obnoxious Double track system, which affects contact hours and makes it impossible for students to finish their syllabus because they spend more time at home than in school.

3) Tertiary Education; a) Inadequate space, resulting in overcrowded lecture halls; b) Debilitating lecture to student ratios, making it difficult for lecturers to give their best and to grade examination papers; c) Dwindling numbers of lecturers and a slow pace of training new academics (Ph.D.s) due to funding challenges.



Are these the conditions under which Akufo-Addo should be awarded a Doctor of Philosophy Honoris Causa in Educational Management and Leadership?



I leave the judgment to the good people of Ghana and posterity.



I remain a Citizen! Dr. Clement Apaak M.P, Builsa South and Deputy Ranking Member On The Committee on Education