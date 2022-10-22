3
Hooting at Akufo-Addo not beyond NDC - Kwamena Duncan

Kwamena Duncan Minister Kwamena Duncan claims booing at president, not beyond NDC

Sat, 22 Oct 2022 Source: www.peacefmonline.com

Viral videos of traders hooting, booing and jeering at President Nana Addo Danqua Akufo-Akufo emerged on social media few days ago when he was touring the Ashanti region.

This generated discussions with some suggesting that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) were the masterminds.

Social commentator Bernard Allotey Jacobs says those hooting at the President were not traders.

"If someone says it was GUTA members who were hooting at the President, I don't believe that that is true. It is never true because it was so selective . . . It has happened to every President and Presidential candidate. And that is part of our character that for Ghanaians, they don't like hardship," he said.

Speaking to this on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kwamena Duncan, former Central Regional Minister says those accusing the NDC may be justified because "it is not beyond their doing".

"They speak as if they know the minds of everyone in the Ashanti Region . . . you think that a political party which is so desperate . . . looking for power and using all kinds of means to do that; you think that it is beyond them to mobilise (people) and get them positioned somewhere and video themselves? You think that NDC, this is beyond them? Then their rented press will pick it up; all to bring a dampener on the visit of the President . . . but the President will not be distracted," he stated.

