Hope for Ray: Gofundme exceeds target

Pencil artist, Emmanuel Apraku

One of the mediums used in raising money for the young Ghanaian pencil artiste who is to undergo an emergency surgery has exceeded its target.

It is reported Ray is battling cancer of the liver, hence the need to under go the emergency surgery.



Donors from across the world contributing via Gofundme have poured in thousands of dollars to help the creative artiste survive.



First lady of the Republic, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, on the other hand, has also given out $20,000 towards the treatment of the ailing pencil artist.



As at the time GhanaWeb visited the website, an amount of over $67,000 had been raised.

Despite this update, sympathisers are still implored to contribute their quota towards the recovery fund of Ray via all the mediums.



Mobile money: 0244706308



Gofundme: ‘SAVING RAY AT RAY STYLES STUDIOS’

