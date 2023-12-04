Hopelessness, joblessness rising in Ghana - Presby Moderator says

New Presby Moderator, Rt. Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana has observed that there is rising unemployment and hopelessness in the country.

In his maiden address, new Moderator Rt. Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye said the Church will not stop demanding accountability from the powers that be irrespective of who is at the helm of affairs.



"The rising unemployment and hopelessness in the country, as a result of the global economic crisis and other factors, are major security concerns, and the church will not relent in its efforts to demand accountability,” the Moderator said.



He also noted that the clergy will not stop calling out corruption and its perpetrators.

“The tendency of some of our fellow citizens to loot the national coffers is a matter of great public concern, and we shall not relent in speaking against any such acts, no matter who is found in the line of fire".



"I promise you that the PCG shall not fail to speak against these practices", he added.