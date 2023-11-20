Hopeson Adorye, Boniface, Buaben Asamoa, Ohene Ntow 'fired' from the NPP - Official statement

The quartet are said to have publicly endorsed 'someone' other than NPP's flagbearer Dr. Bawumia

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said that the memberships of some of its members who have flouted the party’s constitution by supporting the candidature of other aspirants outside the party, are no longer valid.

These individuals are Hopeson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique, and Yaw Buaben Asamoa.



According to a statement by the party, dated November 20, 2023, and signed by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, it said the above individuals have publicly endorsed the candidature of a person other than the party's duly elected presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



“In line with these constitutional provisions, it is the view that the NPP that Hopson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique and Yaw Boaben Asamoa have Automatically forfeited their membership of the party. They are therefore, no longer members of the party,” part of the statement read.



What the NPP constitution says:



The following is what the NPP constitution says in relation to the above matter:

"For the avoidance of doubt, Article 3(5) (A) (4) of the NPP Constitution enjoins all members of the party to ‘abide by publicly uphold the decision of the party’



“A Member of the Party, who stands as an independent candidate against the officially elected member of the party, or who joins his or her support for another Political party, or for an independent candidate, when the party has sponsored a candidate in a general or by-election, automatically forfeits his or her membership of the party.”



It is worth mentioning that the above-mentioned: Hopson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique, and Yaw Buaben Asamoa have openly declared their support for Alan Kyerematen.



Alan was once in the race to become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) but later resigned from the party entirely, forming what is now known as the Movement for Change.





