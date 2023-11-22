Hopeson Adorye accuses Gabby Otchere-Darko of orchestrating his 'sack' from NPP

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

One of four persons expelled from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye, recently accused the founder of the Danquah Institute, Asare Otchere-Darko of masterminding the decision of the party.

He stated that he is of the strong conviction that Otchere-Darko, who is a leading member of the governing party influenced his dismissal including three other members.



Mr. Adorye together with former Communications Director; Yaw Buaben Asamoah, former General Secretary Yaw Boateng Gyan, and former Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Alhaji Boniface Saddique have been sacked from the NPP.



A statement issued and signed by the General Secretary of the NPP Justin Frimpong Kodua on Monday, November 20, 2023, announced that the four had flouted the party’s constitution hence the decision.



Reacting to the decision on Accra-based Asaase Radio and monitored by Angelonline.com.gh, Hopeson Adorye insinuated that the astute Lawyer might have had hands in their dismissal owning to a conversation between himself and the latter.

Buttressing his accusation, he disclosed Gabby Otchere-Darko once sought clarification of his stance to support Alan Kyeremanten in the next presidential election, something that makes him strongly believe the involvement of the accused in the act.



“The thing is that I’m a member of the NPP and a great sympathiser of Alan Kyeremanten – I made it clearer, yes it is true I said that in 2024 I will vote for him but for an NPP Parliamentary Candidate.



“Then Gabby Otchere-Darko later sent me a message that he wanted to know if my position on that was true and I said yes to him. So, I know where this orchestration is coming from. I am their headache,” Hopeson Adorye chronicled.



He, however, hinted that the development would encourage him to work hard to make sure Alan Kyerematen becomes the next president of Ghana in 2024 as an Independent Candidate.