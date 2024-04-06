Hopeson Adorye defends Kyerematen’s 'vote for a Christian leader' comment

Hopeson Adorye

Former deputy national security coordinator and member of the Alan Kyerematen Movement for Change, Hopseon Adorye, has come forward to support the flagbearer's recent controversial remarks.

Alan Kyerematen stirred a debate when he suggested that Christians should elect a Christian leader as president in the 2024 elections.



Adorye, speaking on behalf of Kyerematen, defended the statement, asserting its validity and dismissing any notion of impropriety.



According to him, there is nothing wrong with Kyerematen's assertion, since Christians make up the majority of the Ghana's population.



"How did you expect him to talk? For him to meet Christians and tell them that the majority of people in the country are Christians and they make a decision so they should vote for a Christian?



“What is wrong with that? is Alan Kyerematen a traditionalist? Can a Christian be a president in Niger? Are you telling me there are no churches in Niger?



“So, what I am saying is Christians are the majority, and the majority rules,” he said in an interview with Neat FM on April 4, 2024.

Alan made the call while speaking at the Church of Pentecost's Easter Sunday Convention at the Dr Thomas Wyatt Assembly.



"As a predominantly Christian nation, as Christians, it is our responsibility that we elect a Christian leader who is also a Christlike leader," he stated while touting himself as the man to transform the country.



After praising the church for its contributions to social growth and development, he stressed: "If God touches your heart and you vote for Alan Kyerematen, the transformative leader, then I can assure you, as our Lord Jesus did on the cross, promise that ye shall be in paradise with him; you shall also be in paradise when I come into power," he stated to applause.



His views have since triggered backlash from New Patriotic Party (NPP) activists, who are calling out the former NPP presidential aspirant for divisive views.







