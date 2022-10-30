Hopeson Adorye makes vile allegations against Martin Kpebu, cites alleged plot to be NDC MP

Failed New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye has accused private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu of being diabolic in his recent public advocacy against the government.

According to Hopeson Adorye, the legal practitioner is hiding behind a political ambition while posing as a neutral to push his agenda to contest as parliamentary candidate for the Kpandai Constituency on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress.



“Do you know he is going for the Kpandai Constituency? Yes, NDC parliamentary candidate for Kpandai. Do you know he has met Mahama and they have concluded everything?” Hopeson Adorye alleged while speaking as a guest on Oman FM’s Boiling Point program.



He however added that the New Patriotic Party will be ready to thwart the diabolic political agenda of Martin Kpebu.



“The thing is if you want to speak be bold and come out as an NDC member, don’t pretend to be a neutral person,” he added.



Lawyer Martin Kpebu has become a staunch critic of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government amidst the current economic hardship in the country.



Mr Kpebu has commenced a campaign calling for the president’s resignation and as part of his advocacy, the legal practitioner is organising a demonstration against the president.

The demonstration dubbed 'Kume Preko Reloaded' is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Accra.



In a recent interview on Neat FM, Martin Kbepu justified his call for the president’s resignation saying “what Ghanaians can do to get the president removed is to organize demonstrations. The police have given me permission for the ‘Kumi preko reloaded’ demo next Saturday, November 5. It starts from the Obra Spot at 7:00 am; every Ghanaian should make it a point to be there.



“If the president does not resign by then, we demonstrate and present him a petition that we have had enough of him, and he should step down,” he added.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scheduled to address the nation on Sunday, October 30, 2022.



The address by the president will be his first major speech on the current state of the Ghanaian economy which has over the past weeks seen a significant rise in inflation among others.





