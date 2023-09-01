Hopeson Adorye meets NPP Disciplinary Committee

Hopeson Adorye,

Source: GNA

Hopeson Adorye, a spokesperson for the Alan Kyerematen Campaign Team has appeared before the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Disciplinary Committee over vote-buying allegations he made during the Party’s Special Delegates Conference.

In a widely circulated video, Adorye during an interview with the media at the NPP headquarters alleged that the Chief of Staff had given some delegates money to influence their decision in the election.



Adorye after arriving at the Party headquarters on Thursday, was ushered into the committee room, where he answered questions from a panel.

Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the NPP, on Sunday, August 27, 2023, in a statement said Adorye would be summoned before the disciplinary committee to explain his claims.



Apart from Hopeson Adorye, the Committee is also expected to meet Raphael Patrick Sarfo, Charles Dokyi Yaw-Addo, and Musa Sulemana for going against the laid down rules for the elections, which the Party describes as misconduct.