Hopeson Adorye reacts to Alan Kyerematen’s 2024 flagbearership declaration

Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, formally announced his presidential bid in a 17-minute address on January 10, 2023.

In the address he confirmed that he will be seeking the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket at a congress set to be held later this year.



“I wish to use this platform to formally announce my decision to contest the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party when the party officially opens nominations for that purpose,” the former minister said before outlining plans for the party and the country.



One of his aides, Hopeson Adorye, reacted to his boss’ declaration in two Facebook posts.



"Fellow Country men and women," his first post read. The second read: "Transformational leader. #AlanCash."

Alan tendered his resignation letter to the president on January 5, 2023. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo confirmed receipt and acceptance of same the following day and put Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta in charge of the ministry.



Alan is expected to come up against a number of contenders including Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia (yet to confirm his interest), Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong and former Minister of Energy Boakye Agyarko among others.



Watch a livestream of Alan’s address below:



