Hopeson Adorye recounts how he was sacked from National Security

A one-time parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye, has refuted news publications that his removal from the National Security Secretariat was because he was not supposed to be working there after he was fired in 2017.

Speaking in an Okay FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Hopeson Adorye said that the sack letter he received was dated November 17, 2022.



Adorye, who was previously the Deputy National Security Coordinator in Charge of Airports, added that the reasons for his sacking were not stated in the letter because it was President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who ordered his dismissal.



"The news publication is wrong. Why will someone be sacked and leave his post after 4 years? What happened was that in 2017, I had to leave my post at the airport and go back to the 'blue gate' because the security at the VIP section of the airport, which the National Security was in charge of, was being taken over by the Foreign Affairs Ministry. I was never sacked; what 'The Herald' is saying is false," he explained in Twi.



"How can one person be sacked from the same job twice? Tomorrow will be exactly two weeks since I received the letter indicating my appointment had been terminated with immediate effect. The letter was dated 17th November 2022 and I received the letter on 21st November, a day after my birthday," he added.



He added that many elders of the NPP have advised him not to talk about the circumstances surrounding his dismissal, and he will for now heed their advice.

Hopeson Adorye had previously announced on live radio this week that he had been fired from his government job.



He said during a discussion on Oman FM's Boiling Point programme, on which he is a regular guest, that he had been fired purposefully because of his support for Alan Kyerematen.



Adorye is a vocal supporter of the Trade and Industry Minister in respect of the minister's rumoured bid to lead the NPP as flagbearer when elections take place next year.



"God will cater for us; we will eat, Uncle (referring to the show host); God has got us. How we toiled in opposition for Akufo-Addo to come to power, we will do same for Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to come.



"I'm not a zombie, uncle, I was told that my support is not towards a particular camp, so I should be dismissed. I have been dismissed. 'Your appointment has been terminated with immediate effect.' That is why I am stressing that God will cater for us; we will never die," he stressed.

Watch the interview below:







IB/SEA