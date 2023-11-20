Hopeson Adorye responds to NPP dismissal with 'Afrafranto birthday party'

Hopeson Adorye

Hopeson Adorye, a prominent figure in the Alan Kyerematen flagbearership campaign within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has swiftly responded to his dismissal from the party.

The NPP leadership announced earlier today that Adorye, along with Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Nana Ohene Ntow, and Boniface Abubakar Saddique, are no longer members of the party due to their public endorsement and campaign for Independent presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen.



In an official statement, the NPP cited the quartet's "flagrant breach" of the party's constitution, specifically referring to Articles 3(5) (A)(4) and 3(9)(1). The party emphasized the importance of members abiding by and publicly upholding party decisions, as per Article 3(5) (A) (4).



Furthermore, Article 3(9) (I) states that any member supporting an independent candidate against the party's officially elected member automatically forfeits party membership.



The NPP urged its members to remain steadfast in supporting the officially elected Presidential Candidate, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, and to collaborate towards achieving victory in the upcoming 2024 polls.



In response to the development, Hopeson Adorye took to his Facebook, stating, “Afrafranto birthday party in New York tonight.”

