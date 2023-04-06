4
Menu
News

Hopeson Adorye rubbishes CODEO's call for new EC commissioners to resign

Hopeson Adorye New.png Member of the ruling National Patriotic Party, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye

Thu, 6 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of the ruling National Patriotic Party, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, has challenged the call by CODEO for the resignation of two commissioners appointed by the president to be board members of the EC.

According to him, the constitution doesn't inhibit anyone from serving in such a capacity despite their political affiliation, but rather based on qualification and expertise.

His comment comes on the heels of calls made by the Coalition of the Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) for two members of the newly appointed board of the electoral commission to resign on the grounds of political affiliation.

"No one can ever say they don't vote; we all vote. Not many people will go out there dressed in party colours, but we all belong to one side of the political divide", he said.

At a press conference on April 5, 2023, CODEO called for the resignation of two of the three members appointed by the president to serve as board members of the electoral commission. The two named by the coalition to resign are Dr. Peter Appiahene and Hajia Salima Tijini.

The failed MP aspirant, Hopeson Adorye, noted that the new appointees had done nothing wrong to merit a resignation, but rather the time used to discuss such matters should be channelled into other development matters.

"Let us not waste our precious time on issues such as this... the concern should be whether the person appointed can serve the people of Ghana well," he added.

He was speaking on Accra-based Neat FM.

NW/SEA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha