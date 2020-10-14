Hopeworks Ghana wins Best SDG 8 Advocate of the Year award

Hopeworks Ghana has been adjudged SDG 8 Best Advocate of the Year Award 2020

Source: Hopeworks Ghana

Hopeworks Ghana was adjudged SDG 8 Best Advocate of the Year Award 2020 at the maiden Humanitarian Awards which was held on Saturday 3rd October 2020 at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

The award seeks to identify and recognized institutions, individuals and groups who are impacting the lives of people, nature and society in Ghana and beyond positively.



The event is also a platform to celebrate and build individuals and organizations such as Non-Governmental Organizations by giving them not only a voice but opportunities.



Sustainable development goal 8, aimed at promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all. This goal targets to improve the standard of life.



Hopeworks Ghana since its establishment in 2015 has impacted positively the lives of many Ghanaians in the areas of skills education/training, job placement, charity works, disability and health.



Hopeworks Ghana is a Non-Profit Organization that is committed to empowering the youth (especially the disadvantaged) to discover their potential and achieve their dreams. Hopeworks Ghana is recognized by the Government of Ghana through the Department of Social Welfare as National NGO. Our focus areas include youth empowerment, Disability/Autism, health and charity.

The organization’s programmes and activities are funded through its own resource mobilization initiatives and donor communities and individuals. Our goal is to create hope and opportunities for disadvantaged youth. Our mission is to employ education, economic empowerment and job creation to enhance the lives of disadvantaged youth through collaboration with institutions and industries to create a sustainable future.



We build confidence by giving beneficiaries the opportunity to succeed because they are capable of achieving their dreams and aspirations in life. We build strong and lasting relationship with individuals and corporate bodies (governmental, commercial and faith-based organizations) to help us in achieving our goal.



Hopeworks Ghana holds a membership status with SDGs Ghana Platform (operating mainly on Goals 1, 3 and 8), National Council for Voluntary Organizations-UK (NCVO-UK - International Member No.: 23569), and National Consortium for Voluntary Organizations Ghana (NCVO-Ghana). Hopeworks Ghana is a recipient of three international awards for contributing towards the promotion of Sustainable Development Goals 1, 3 and 8 in Ghana i.e. Books for Peace Special Award in 2019, Global NGO Leadership Award (by Global CSR Secretariat and endorsed by the World Association of CSR Professionals) in 2020, and COVID-19 Award by International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) in 2020.



As an organization, Hopeworks Ghana wishes to dedicate this award to all our Board, staff, partners and donors (both institutional and individuals for partnering us with their respective financial supports).

Source: Hopeworks Ghana