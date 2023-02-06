Horrific videos from Turkey's massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake that has killed over 1,800

News is still coming in from across Turkey following a massive 7.7 earthquake that hit the country on Monday, February 6, 2023.

With multiple reports too confirming the news, Ghana international player, Christian Atsu, who plays for Turkish Super Lig club, Hataysport, has been confirmed to be part of the people who have been caught up in the rubble.



The earthquake, the second-largest in the last century anywhere in the world, has already been reported to have claimed more than 1800 lives both in Turkey and neighbouring Syria, the CNN reports.



As the world comes to terms with what is happening in Turkey, and as humanitarian and rescue efforts are being made to help the country, GhanaWeb takes a look at some of the videos that have been shared by people online showing the depth of destruction caused by the natural disaster.







Buildings destroyed and hundreds of people are feared to have died after an earthquake in Türkiye.



May Allah protect them and have mercy on us. pic.twitter.com/oIaO9qFyuy — • (@Alhamdhulillaah) February 6, 2023

Horrific videos emerging from #tuerkiye of the devastating earthquake building crumbles down in mere seconds #Turkey #TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/485DYrHIKN — Amit Sahu (@amitsahujourno) February 6, 2023

pray for Turkey ???????? ???? pic.twitter.com/Z4Kum6q4VF — Eva Chelsea (@bigevachelsea) February 6, 2023

More than 1,400 people were killed and thousands injured when an earthquake struck central Turkey and northwest Syria, collapsing apartment blocks and heaping more destruction on Syrian cities already devastated by years of war https://t.co/eHtylQWtaA 1/5 pic.twitter.com/XF9SPEHRin — Reuters (@Reuters) February 6, 2023

In these difficult moments for the peoples hit by the earthquake, in #Türkiye and #Syria, we should all pray that there will be as few human victims as possible.



We pray for them...!#PrayForTurkey pic.twitter.com/jyavyhY2zI — Argjend Zejnaj (@a_zejnaj) February 6, 2023

BREAKING: Multiple earthquakes have hit Turkey and Syria, including one that registered a 7.8 magnitude. The destruction is horrifying. Over 1600 lives lost and many more are missing. My heart goes out to everyone who just experienced this nightmare! pic.twitter.com/H2o8UrdnGe — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 6, 2023

At least 18 aftershocks with magnitude of up to 5.7 recorded after second #TurkeyEarthquake (RIA)



Aftershocks of Monday’s quakes will be felt throughout this month, seismologists believe.



???? of Children miraculously pulled out alive from rubble in city of Kahramanmarash #Turkey pic.twitter.com/IgEGX3gZaV — Megh Updates ????™ (@MeghUpdates) February 6, 2023

A little girl was pulled out from under the concrete in the earthquake. Urfa Turkey#INDNews Christian Atsu #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/qXYaYJQPrw — The Independent Ghana (@independent_gh) February 6, 2023

⚠️ Apocalyptic video from Turkey shows nearly all buildings in a city crumbled following massive earthquakes. Death toll has reached 1,600; expected to rise significantly. pic.twitter.com/SiVSWRyCdP — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) February 6, 2023

