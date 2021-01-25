Hospital charged over GH¢42,000 to treat coronavirus - Pharmacist

File photo of a hospital ward

Management and treated of coronavirus in public hospitals is free because government has taken up the cost but private facilities are charging fees running into tens of thousands of Ghana cedis.

According to pharmacist and fellow with the Center for Democratic Development, CDD-Ghana, Kwame Sarpong Asiedu, an unnamed private hospital took as much as GH¢43,000 cedis after treating a patient.



Speaking to Joy News, the pharmacist warned that it was important that people observed necessary protocols to avoid catching the virus.



“In this second wave, most of the facilities have been full and people are having to use a lot of private facilities, and these private facilities are paid for.

"I have had a number of my friends, close friends and family as well, who have unfortunately gotten this (COVID-19) and have come up with bills as that.



“I am aware and I have got receipts for a lady from Turkey as well who unfortunately came to Ghana and caught the virus. The total bill over the three weeks that she stayed in hospital in Ghana is up to 43,000 Ghana cedis,” he disclosed.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service today confirmed that all 16 regions have now recorded cases of coronavirus. GHS Director-General also disclosed that the airports remain the main avenue where cases are being recorded.