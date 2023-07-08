Hourhand Watch presents customized 'Warrior King' wristwatch to Otumfuo

The 'Warrior King' wristwatch

A momentous occasion unfolded at the historic Manhyia Palace during the vibrant Awukudae festival, as a remarkable custom-made timepiece was presented to the revered Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

This exquisite watch, crafted in 18k gold plate, holds immense historical and cultural significance, and stands as a unique masterpiece with an appraised value of GHS 100,000.00



The presentation of this extraordinary timepiece marks a significant milestone in honoring the rich heritage of the Asante Kingdom. Designed as a testament to the regal legacy of the Asantehene, the watch is a one-of-a-kind creation, affirming the unique status of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as its sole owner.



Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Warrior King Heritage timepiece encapsulates the essence of royalty and power. Every element has been carefully chosen to symbolize the exceptional leadership qualities embodied by the Asantehene. The watch's bold and elegant design reflects the regal demeanor of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, capturing his charisma and influence.



The King’s customized piece, which was presented by Hourhand Watch CO’s. CEO, Patrick Amofah, at the Awukudae grand durbar at Manhyia, on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.



This horological masterpiece will be a treasured possession in the collection of the Otumfuo, as he becomes the sole owner of this extraordinary 1/1 watch.



The presentation of this exceptional timepiece to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II signifies a deep appreciation for his leadership and unwavering commitment to the Asante Kingdom. It represents a gesture of gratitude for his tireless efforts in preserving the rich heritage of the Asante people and advancing their collective well-being.

Warrior King is a prestigious brand that connotes the Ghanaian prehistoric cultural, political and traditional origins in timepieces. The name Ghana literally means "Warrior King."



“We want to tell the tales of the Gold Coast of Africa through our timepieces. We will use our watches to spread our values and heritage. We decided to create timepieces that will be recognized for their style, uncompromised robustness, and quintessential touch of our primordial roots, incorporating elements from the durability, ingenuity, and elegance of our ancestral artisans embodied into the workmanship of our craftsmen. We combined heritage with a contemporary modern twist to create a one-of-a-kind brand for you", he said.



Beyond its aesthetic brilliance, the timepiece features intricate engravings that narrate the rich history of the Asante Kingdom. The Asantehene’s custom-made watch has a green dial with gold marks and white embossed fonts. A rare green crocodile skin leather strap and an 18-karat gold bezel which features a brushed and polished finish and a luxury butterfly clasp buckle.



The face of the watch has the Denkyemkye emblem, an official seal (symbol of authority) of the office of His Majesty the Great King with Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II inscribed below, and the back has the independence arch of Ghana with inscriptions and tags like Gold Coast, Warrior King Heritage, and limited edition.



The Warrior King Heritage is an impressive timepiece that offers exceptional value for money. A classic design, a sturdy construction, a unique finish, and a reliable movement and waterproof up to 165 Feet.



As the sole owner of this extraordinary masterpiece, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has become the custodian of a horological treasure. This unique timepiece bridges the gap between tradition and modernity, encapsulating the essence of the Asante culture while embracing the artistry and precision of contemporary craftsmanship.

During the presentation ceremony at the Manhyia palace, the air was filled with a palpable sense of pride and admiration. The Asantehene, known for his regal demeanor and profound wisdom, graciously accepted the timepiece, acknowledging its significance and the thoughtfulness behind the gift.



The significance of this gift extends beyond its material value; it represents a deep-rooted connection between the present and the past. It is a symbolic bridge between tradition and modernity, showcasing the blending of craftsmanship and technology, while honoring the Asante Kingdom's time-honored legacy.



As the Asantehene proudly wears this remarkable timepiece, it will undoubtedly become an iconic symbol, not only of his reign but also of the enduring spirit of the Asante people. The watch will serve as a constant reminder of the illustrious heritage that the Asante Kingdom cherishes and continues to pass down from one generation to the next.



In presenting this extraordinary 18k gold plated timepiece, the generous gesture serves to strengthen the bonds between tradition and innovation, history and progress. It encapsulates the essence of the Asante Kingdom's proud legacy and showcases the timeless elegance that the Otumfuo embodies.



