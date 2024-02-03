House help accused of killing 83-year-old employer over missing US$5,000 sent to prison

File photo

A 22-year-old house help, Marku Kuame, who has been accused of murdering her 83-year-old employer, Margaret Oppong, over missing five thousand dollars, has been sent to prison pending investigations, according to a citinewsroom.com report.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector O.N Tetteh, requested the court to remand the suspect to allow for ongoing investigations.



The Asokwa District Court then granted the police's request to transfer Marku Kuame from their custody to the Kumasi Central Prisons, pending advice from the Attorney General's office.



The incident is said to have unfolded in Ayigya, Oforikrom Municipality in the Ashanti region.



The Asokwa Circuit Court in Kumasi heard that Kuame, in collaboration with her boyfriend, carried out the act while the elderly woman was asleep.



The victim is said to have reportedly accused Kuame of stealing funds sent by her children residing abroad.

Kuame has been on trial for her alleged involvement in the death of Margaret Oppong, who was found dead in her Ayeduase residence on December 2, 2023.



Family sources revealed that tensions escalated between Kuame and her employer after Oppong accused the house help of stealing over five thousand dollars.



Allegedly conspiring with her boyfriend, Kuame is said to have eliminated Oppong in response to the repeated complaints of missing money.



Kuame, initially held at the KNUST District Police Command, has now been moved to the Kumasi Central Prisons following the court's decision on Friday February 2, 2024, presided over by Kwaku Baah Frimpong.



AM/SARA

