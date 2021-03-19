House of Chiefs calls for collaboration with MMDCEs for development

File Photo of the office of the National House of Chief

Naa Dikomwine Domalae, President of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs (UWRHC), has urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to maintain a cordial relationship and effective collaboration with Traditional Authorities towards the development of their localities.

He said traditional leaders and the District Assemblies had shared responsibility and needed to work together for the development of their jurisdictions.



Naa Domalae, who said this in his address at the first General Meeting of the House in Wa on Thursday, noted that local government could only function with the support and co-operation of traditional leaders.



“MMDCEs must remember that the effectiveness of local governance depends to a large extent on greater collaboration and co-operation with the traditional authorities and that it is necessary to ensure that chiefs are kept fully informed of activities of local authorities in their traditional areas,” he explained.



He acknowledged the relevance of the chieftaincy institution in national development and indicated his readiness to collaborate with the Regional Minister, the Regional Coordinating Council and the District Assemblies in the socio-economic development of the region.



Naa Domalae commended President Akufo-Addo for the swift intervention to halt the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic and for being the first to take the COVID-19 jab on live television.

He urged traditional leaders to encourage their constituents to receive the vaccination.



Naa Domalae congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffu-Addo on his re-election and Dr Hafiz Bin Salih on his reappointment to the office of the Regional Minister.



Naa Puowele Karbo III, Vice president of the UWRHC and Paramount Chief of the Lawra Traditional Area, said the reappointment of Dr Salih was a testimony of his humility and wisdom.



He expressed hope that Dr Salih would continue to exhibit those qualities for another four years.



Dr Salih thanked the House for the support they accorded him in his first two years in office and said his success would not have materialised without their support and co-operation.

He explained that Ghana was recognised by the international community as a peace-loving nation and Ghanaians should eschew acts that could mar the peace of the nation.



“May I use this opportunity to urge the enskinning authorities to ensure that all vacant skins are filled peacefully,” he added.



Dr Salih congratulated the Paramount Chief of Tumu Traditional Area, Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI and Professor Daniel Bagah for their appointment and election respectively to the Council of State.



He also congratulated Naa Domalae and Naa Karbo on their election to lead the UWRHC as well as the elevation of Naa Karbo III to the position of Vice President of the National House of Chiefs.