House partly destroyed in a fire incident at Penyi

A photo of the Ghana Fire Service vehicle arriving at the scene

A four bedroom house, belonging to a medical doctor has been saved from a complete destruction after it was engulfed in flame.

This unfortunate incident happened in the afternoon of Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Penyi, a town in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region.



The timely intervention by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the municipality brought the fire under control after it was battled for at least 25 minutes.



In an interview with the son of the property owner Friday, September 4, 2020, Courage, indicated that they could not figure out what actually caused the fire.



Courage further revealed that the damages caused by the fire will amount to a cost of about GHS 15,000.



"At least GHS 15,000 because some were in there, including the roofing and other things," he said.

He also revealed that some documents got burnt. He added that he could not immediately tell which documents were affected as they are yet to sort the documents out.



Other things that got damaged are roofing sheets, the ceiling, doors, windows as well as personal belongings in the room.



However, the GNFS in the municipality said they have begun investigations into the incident.



A personnel who refused to give his name and also speak on camera indicated to the correspondent that they [fire personnel] could not say much about the incident because the outcome of the investigation is not yet in.



"As at now we can't tell you anything. As you know the thing happenout.ust yesterday so we can't tell you right now what caused the fire. But you can come next week to see if we are done with the investigation," the fire personnel said.

