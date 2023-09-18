Houseboy admits to killing businesswoman in court

John Allister, prime suspect in the murder of businesswoman in Kumasi

The 22-year-old houseboy accused of killing his 35-year-old boss, Princess Afia Ahenkan, John Allister, has reportedly admitted to committing the crime.

According to a news report by citinewsroom.com, John Allister admitted to killing his late boss during court proceedings on Monday, September 18, 2023.



The report indicated that he took full responsibility for the murder even though the court did not take any pleas.



After admitting that he killed his boss, Allister prayed to the Asokore Mampong District Court, where he and the other suspect arrested were arraigned, to be lenient on him after the facts of the case were read to them.



The two suspects were remanded into the custody of the police and asked to reappear before the court on October 3, 2023, following an application by the state prosecutors.



The prosecutors also indicated that three other suspects involved in the murder were at large.



Background:

Princess Afia Ahenkan, a businesswoman in Sokoban, a suburb of Kumasi, was reported murdered on Friday, September 8, 2023, leading to the arrest of the prime suspect, John Allister, who was employed as a house help by the victim's family.



The victim has been identified as the wife of the son of legendary Ghanaian footballer, Reverend Osei Kofi.



Peace FM's Ashanti regional correspondent, Samson Kwame Nyamekye, confirmed the arrest during the Evening News broadcast on September 14, 2023.



Nyamekye reported that John Allister, aged 22, is now in police custody, assisting authorities in their ongoing investigations.



According to reports, John Allister fled the scene of the crime with his madam's car and various items belonging to the deceased.



Nyamekye explained that John also took the deceased's phone and engaged in conversations, posing as the victim and sending messages to friends and close acquaintances.

"The police really struggled before they were able to go to the house and retrieve the deceased, but I can confirm to Peace News that there is good news John Allister has been arrested by the police this afternoon, and he is in police custody, assisting in investigations," Nyamekye stated.



A video circulating on social media shows John Allister in handcuffs, being interrogated by an unidentified individual regarding the whereabouts of the stolen items.



In the video, John acknowledges that he has sold everything he took from the victim's residence and offers to take the said individual to the person who purchased the items, as he claims to have that person's contact information.



Sports broadcaster, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, on September 14, 2023, revealed chilling details of the incident, indicating that the woman, known as Efia Ahenkan, alias Princess Efia, was the wife of Reverend Osei Kofi’s son who is based in London, United Kingdom.



Per Kwaku Yeboah’s narration of events, Princess Efia was allegedly stabbed by her house help whom she recruited barely months ago.



“The family of Reverend Osei Kofi is in deep sorrow now because the wife of his London-based son has been killed. The man wanted his wife to have the freedom to undertake her business activities so recruited a house help through an agency.

“The name of the house help was John Allister and he was paying him through the agency. On Friday, she was having a conversation with her friend when the said friend heard her scream that she has been stabbed. The phone went dead and her number went off so the following day the friend sent a police team to the house in Kumasi," he said.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah went on to paint a picture of the crime scene and the state of the house when the police in the company of the said friend visited the house.



“Upon getting to the house, they realized that the dog in the house had been released and the body of the lady was lying in the garage. The car in the garage had been driven away by the house help,” he said.



