Housewife in court for allegedly abetting two others to steal from Accra Mall forex bureau

File photo

Source: GNA

A 30-year-old housewife has allegedly abetted with two other foreign nationals to steal $1,600 from a cashier at a Forex bureau at the Accra Mall.

Raquia Mohammed Rashida charged with abetment of crime namely stealing, has pleaded not guilty before an Adentan Circuit Court.



Rashida’s accomplices whose names were given as Bashir Mahmoud Ramzy aka Waleed Mahamoud and Yasmin Sadiq Ebrahim are at large.



The Court presided over by Sedinam Awo Balokah has admitted Rashida to bail in the sum of GHS50,000 with one surety.



The Court ordered Rashida to deposit her passport at the court’s registry.



Narrating the facts of the case, Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo said the complainant Bernard Sante Appiah was a cashier at a Forex bureau (name withheld) at the Accra Mall Shopping Centre.

The prosecution said Rashida is a Niger national and a housewife residing at Spintex, Accra.



On February 27, 2023, at about 1347 hours Rashida, gave her unregistered Kia Optima blue-black colour with DV plate number 7734-23 to two foreign nationals, namely Bashir Mahmoud Ramzy or Waleed Mohamoud Ramzy and Yasmin Sadiq Ebrahim now at large.



The prosecution said two foreign nationals were driven to the Accra Mall for shopping.



It said the foreign nationals went to the Forex Bureau at the Mall to change money and requested for 2017-hundred-dollar Bill.



The Prosecution said the complainant, who was ready to serve his customers, sampled a bundle of dollars and asked the male foreign national who is also a suspect in the case, to sort the notes out while he attended to another customer.

It said the male suspect however flipped some of the dollar notes into his pocket and thereafter he and another female suspect left the shop.



The Prosecution said soon as they left, the complainant detected the bundle of notes, he gave out to be sorted was short of $1,600.



It said the complainant ran after the suspects, but they hurriedly joined a waiting Kia Optima at the parking lot.



The prosecution said the complainant held the rear of the passenger door in an attempt to stop them, but the driver sped off bumping into other cars at the parking lot and ramming to the Exit gate.



According to the prosecution, the whole incident was captured on CCTV.

On March 15, this year, Rashida was arrested following police intelligence at Spintex, and the vehicle was retrieved.



The prosecution said the vehicle was found to have been resprayed in a blue-black colour and the DV plate was hidden in the car.



It said Rashida was then asked to produce the sprayer, but she refused and refunded the $1,600 to the Police and the same has been kept as an exhibit.



It said the two foreign nationals are still at large.