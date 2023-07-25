Houston Mayor receives a customized gold Caveman watch

The presentation was done during Mayor Turner's eight-day visit to Ghana

As part of the initiative to spearhead and promote Ghana’s tourism and trade in the US, The Mayor of Houston, United States of America (USA), Mr. Sylvester Turner, has been celebrated with Ghana’s high-end timepieces, Caveman Watches, during his eight-day visit to the country to explore new economic opportunities.

The Mayor received a Caveman customized Coat of Arms gold watch which was presented by Anthony Dzamefe, the esteemed CEO of Caveman Watches, a globally recognized premium watch brand based in Ghana, over the weekend when a 30-member delegation led by him paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture at Kempinski.



Embracing this timepiece, the Mayor posed with the CEO and showcased his latest gift from Ghana, a customized Coat of Arms gold watch. The timepiece is a true testament to opulent luxury, masterful craftsmanship, and watchmaking.



This timepiece exemplifies the brand's unwavering commitment to producing premium creations that capture discerning collectors and enthusiasts alike.



Caveman Watches, helmed by multi-award-winning entrepreneur Anthony Mensah Dzamefe, has garnered international acclaim as the first Ghanaian-made watch brand to be featured in the esteemed New York Times.

It stands proudly as Africa's foremost emerging luxury brand. It has earned the endorsement of influential figures and celebrities across the continent and around the world.



The Mayor’s endorsement of Caveman Watches signifies a powerful union of artistic talent, entrepreneurial spirit, and an unwavering dedication to craftsmanship connecting the motherland and the Diaspora and not only highlights the growing presence of Ghana's luxury industry on the global stage but also reinforces the timeless appeal of African craftsmanship and creativity.



