How 13-year-old who stabbed rapist to death was saved from jail - Barker-Vormawor recounts

Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, convener with the Fix The Country movement has disclosed a case in which a 13-year-old was at risk of being jailed for murder.

Oliver recounted last Thursday (February 2) that the case before the Ada District Court was dropped after the state filed a nolle prosequi against his client.



In giving a brief of the case via a Facebook post, he said police had opted to charge the unnamed client after she stabbed an aggressor who had attempted to rape her on multiple occasions.



He had been contacted by an acquaintance who was following the case and he opted to take it on a pro bono basis: "A child had been attacked by a guy who had tried on a couple of occasions to defile the kid.



"He had been caught on a couple of occasions undressing the girl deep in the middle of the night in her own home.



"In the struggle, she ended up stabbing him with scissors. It was not intentional, but she was fighting for herself as one does. The guy ended up losing his life and the police charged the kid with murder," he stated.

He said as a lawyer, the nolle prosequi came as a relief to himself and the accused's family, stressing his belief that there were many more such cases where people are being held over lack of representation.



"I just left the Ada District Court on a pro bono brief. The murder charges against my 13-year-old client have been discontinued by the State after a nolle prosequi.



"Huge relief. And I am just grateful to see such burden lifted off a family, and this child," his post read in part.



Find the full post below:



I must say that but for the fighting spirit of Golda this matter would not have reached me. I am grateful that after the discharge of the girl, Golda has committed to find therapeutic support for the girl.



The girls family expressed a lot of appreciation for Golda and just finding them in their hour of need.

A lot of times, folks are asked to donate to support causes. Many of those times, you never realize the end impact of your donations. This is because a lot of these stories you don’t find on social media.



Golda is doing great work in the Ningo prampram communities. Some people are cursed by the stars to fight for others. Even if it means setting themselves on fire to keep others warm. We need them. But they too need you. Reach out to her to know how to support!



Shalom.



