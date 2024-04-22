How 2-year-old was mauled by dog belonging to father's employer - Parents recount

File photo

A toddler mauled by a dog belonging to his father's employer will require extensive medical treatment, a plastic surgeon at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has stated.

Dr. Glover Addy, told Accra-based TV3 that the attack by a mixed Shepherd breed dog on the baby had done significant damage to the baby's buttocks and private parts.



The TV3 report said the incident happened a week ago (April 15, 2024) with both parents of the unnamed child witnessing the vicious attack that left their baby hospitalized and requiring urgent treatment.



Sarah Aboagye, the mother recounted how the incident unfolded: “I stepped into the washroom to relieve myself while my child slept peacefully in the courtyard. Suddenly, I heard his cry, I assumed it was merely because I had briefly left his side.



“I returned only to find the dog attacking my baby inside the mosquito net where we had been sleeping,” she said while shedding tears.



For his part, Eugene Addo, the father whose employer's dog was responsible for the act, narrated how helpless he was watching the episode.



“I witnessed my son’s desperate struggle with the dog until he managed to break free and run to me for comfort. It was then that I noticed something was terribly wrong.

"Turning on the light, I saw that the dog had scratched his face and bitten off portions of his buttocks,” he added.



Addo said his family lived with him in a small quarters and due to heat often slept out in the courtyard.



“My boss brought my wife and child from the Eastern Region to Accra because he disapproved of me spending too much time away with my family”, he explained.



“Where I sleep is a small security room, which gets hot and uncomfortable for the baby. That’s why they sleep outside in the compound of the house. My boss initially expressed interest in finding a place for them, but after we located one and informed him about it, he chose to ignore our request” he added.



Meanwhile, the TV3 report reveals that while the family remain distressed with the mounting medical bills, the owner of the dog was tight-lipped on the issue when approached.



SARA