How Ablakwa's constituents 'took over' Accra High Court during Kusi Boateng's hearing

Constituents of the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, besieged the streets leading to the High Court in Accra to support him.

The court today, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, commenced the hearing of the contempt application filed against the MP by the secretary to the Board of Trustee of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng for his handling of a restraining order document issued by a court in Accra.



The MP was captured in a viral video throwing out a restraining order document from the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, who is also known as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



GhanaWeb's team at the court captured scores of supporters of the MP, who are believed to be his constituents who travelled all the way from North Tongu to Accra to support him.



The supporters of the MP, who are all in red and white apparel, were seen chanting and singing.



Meanwhile, security at the premises of the court was also beefed up with personnel of the Ghana Police Service seen at every corner.

View audio-visuals from the court below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







IB/WA