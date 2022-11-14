How Adu Boahen desperately tried to sell government bonds to undercover agents of Anas

Minister of State for Finance Charles Adu Boahen

In a yet-to-be premiered expose by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Minister of State for Finance Charles Adu Boahen has been captured on tape making various implicating statements.

Among other things, the deputy minister, who was being recorded by undercover agents of Anas disguised as investors, said they would need just $200,000 as an appearance fee for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as well as positions for his siblings if they were to get the vice president’s backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



Anas, in a synopsis shared on social media hours before the premiere of the investigative piece dubbed Galamsey Economy, said Adu Boahen, after having bundles of US dollars spread on a table in front of him and told to use them for shopping by the supposed business tycoon, promised to introduce the tycoon to the powers that be; the President, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, and the Vice President, in Ghana.



The deputy minister, along the line, is also said to have attempted to woo the supposed investors into buying bonds issued by the government of Ghana.



“But you are not allowed to buy any debt instrument? You know, we issue bonds. You know we just issued these energy bonds. Is he allowed to; can you buy bonds?” the deputy minister is quoted as desperately attempting to impress the investors who showed no interest in his suggestion.



Charles Adu Boahen has been one of the subjects of a public call for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack some of his ministers.

There are demands for the deputy minister and his boss, Ken Ofori-Atta, to be sacked for their mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy and performance at the ministry.



The two ministers have been fingered by their critics for conflict of interest, favouritism and nepotism.



The likes of private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, have raised questions about Adu Boahen’s Black Star Brokerage being chosen to deal in the sale of government bonds.



According to the critics, the situation reeks of conflict of interest as Black Stars Securities, at the time of being chosen by the Finance Ministry in 2017, had next to zero market share, was inexperienced relatively small as compared to the firms such as Barclays Bank and Stanbic Bank which were overlooked.



“Black Star Securities had next to zero market share at the time they were made part of this whole bond acquisition and sale process.

“I am daring the Finance Ministry; they should show us Black Star Security’s trading share in 2017. How did they qualify?



“Adu Boahen was walking here with a very small company in his armpit. The company was next to nothing, so they should show. What are the statistics in 2017 at the time they came into office,” lawyer Martin Kpebu said and queried when he appeared as a guest on the August 20, 2022, edition of Joynewsfile.



GA/NOQ