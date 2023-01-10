How Akufo-Addo and Rebecca turned up for wedding of Otumfuo Opoku Ware II's granddaughter

Akufo-Addo and Rebecca arrive for the chruch service in Accra

The First Couple were in attendance when the the granddaughter of the late Otumfuo Opoku Ware II, Emily Owusu-Nyantekyi tied the knot with her fiancé, Mr. Kwadwo Amponsah, in a plush ceremony held in Accra.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo turned up in his tan suit with brown shoes to match whiles First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo also wore a shiny longdress in footage sighted by GhanaWeb.



Although simple, the plush ceremony took social media by storm.



In a couple of videos that made rounds on the internet, the event exuded class, style, opulence, and royalty.



In one of the videos, the president's vehicle with the Coat of Arms and the Ghana flag pulls up as the First Couple make their way into the church. At a point the president is seen exchanging pleasantries as he departs.



Then there is also a video where First Lady Rebecca is seen helping the couple and their parents to cut the cake after which she hugs the bride.



Aside the First Couple, the event pooled together the crème de la crème of society relative to politics, royalty and diplomacy with first lady of the Ashanti kingdom, Otumfuo-Yere Julia Osei Tutu, Diplomats, Royals in attendance.

The wedding was said to have started off with a church service at the magnificent Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra and to a high-octave reception at the plush Kempinski Hotel.



The Adlon ballroom of the hotel, where the reception was held, witnessed a huge transformation from an extravagant décor that turned heads on social media.



It can be recalled that weeks before the white wedding, a colourful traditional engagement ceremony took place in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.







The bride is said to be a lawyer and an economist; however, little is known of the groom.The mother of the bride, Dr. Leslie Oheneba Akyaa Opoku Ware, is the daughter of the late Nana Opoku Ware II, the 15th King of the Ashanti Kingdom.She is a medical doctor and currently Ghana’s Ambassador Plenipotentiary to Russia.