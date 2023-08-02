How Apple AirPods led to the conviction of a thief

Isaac Bortey Borteye, 30, has been sentenced to five years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court

Source: GNA

The Police had an easy task of locating an unwitty thief with the aid of an embedded tracking device in an Apple AirPods he stole in a solo burglary.

Isaac Bortey Borteye, 30, unemployed who broke into the house of a pharmacist and made away with money and some personal items, has been sentenced to five years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.



Borteye, who was held for causing unlawful damage, unlawful entry and stealing, denied the charges.



The court presided over Mr Isaac Addo at the end of the trial, found Borteye guilty and convicted him accordingly.



The court sentenced Bortey to two years on the charge of causing unlawful damage and five years prison term on the charges of unlawful entry and stealing. Sentences are to run concurrently.



During the trial, prosecutors called two witnesses. Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer said the complainant, David Bortey Bletcher, was a pharmacist.



Prosecution said the accused person, now a convict, and the complainant were residents of Nungua.

It said on May 31, 2023, at about 4:00 am, the complainant woke up only to detect that a thief or thieves had entered his room and made away with assorted items. Prosecution listed the items as: cash in the sum of GH₵3,000, 50 pounds sterling, a power bank, calculator, an Apple phone charger, Apple Air Pods valued at GH₵1,500, pair of caveman watch valued at GH₵600 and a wallet containing different complimentary cards and bank credit cards.



According to the prosecution, the complainant got to know that thieves or thief entered his room through the main door by breaking the lock.



It said a report was made to the Police and during investigations, the complainant’s Apple Air Pods was tracked to the accused person’s room.



Prosecution said a search conducted in the convict’s room, GH₵2,905, 50 pounds sterling, a ring was retrieved. It said four pieces of Fiesta vibe condoms with batch number: CN58901, like some condoms in the complainant’s room, were retrieved.



Prosecution said Borteye led the Police to a cemetery near the Nungua Presbyterian Church where he disposed off the complainant’s wallet with the ID cards.