How Arabian woman saved me from dying - Ghanaian living in Dubai narrates

A Ghanaian man living in Dubai has recounted how an Arabian woman saved his life after almost dying of hunger.

According to his narration, he had been in Dubai for a few weeks and could not locate the market to buy food, although he had money on him.



The man who is named Anane said he was on a bicycle and had ridden through the principal streets and after long hours of search, he almost passed out.



He continued that he had to park the bicycle and lean behind a house which the owner saw him and came to his rescue.



“I’ve never slept outside before but there was this day that I was riding a bicycle and I was hungry. I almost passed out. Meanwhile, I had money on me. So I went to lean behind someone’s house. So a girl came and was calling but I struggling to hear. She kept calling me for a while before I responded. But I couldn’t talk much so she went inside and brought me food and water. That was my most down moment in Dubai,” he told Citizen Coma TV on YouTube.

Anane, who has lived in the UAE since 2018, contrasts his story with the belief of locals being unkind to outsiders, which hinders many Ghanaians from seeking better pastures in the Middle East country.



Watch Anane recount the biggest struggle he encountered since relocating to Dubai in the video below from the 12 minutes;







