How Asiedu Nketia, Doe Adjaho 'saved' Professor Frimpong Boateng from a committee of parliament

Professor Frimpong Boateng

Professor Frimpong Boateng, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has recounted a story of how Asiedu Nketiah and Edward Doe Adjaho saved him from the claws of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Audit.

Professor Frimpong Boateng tells TV3 that during his time as CEO of Ghana’s premier hospital, he sidestepped the procurement process in the signing of a contract with a particular firm.



His actions caught the attention of the committee who summoned him to justify what the members of the committee perceived to be an act of illegality.



Professor Frimpong Boateng narrates that though his actions saved the country millions, the committee members were unhappy that he did not follow due process.



But when he faced the committee, Asiedu Nketiah who was then MP for Wenchi West, and Doe Adjaho who represented the Avenor constituency mounted a spirited defense of him and got the other members of the committee to see reason in his actions.



He explains that Asiedu Nketiah and Doe Adjaho convinced the members that though he flouted the procurement law, he ended up saving Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the country of funds.

“I was desperate and needed to save Korle-Bu so I did that. I had to appear before the Parliamentary select committee on Audit for engaging in sole sourcing and not going through the usual process. At that meeting, the two people who saved me were Asiedu Nketia and Doe Adjaho.



“The members were saying that I hadn’t gone through the normal process and that but they asked, what has the professor done wrong? Look at the amount that he has saved this country. They argued that the process might not be good but I save the country a lot of money so they let me go,” he said.



What’s the latest with Professor Frimpong Boateng



Professor Frimpong Boateng has been in the news recently for his letter to the Chief of Staff over the alleged complicity of some senior government officials in illegal mining.



Among the names mentioned are Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Charles Bissue, private legal practitioner Gabby Otchere-Darko and veteran journalist Kweku Baako.

Gabby Otchere-Darko has gone to the law court to seek justice with claims of libel against Professor Frimpong Boateng.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor has meanwhile invited the former head of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining to assist in investigations.



KPE