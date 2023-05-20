How Baaba resigned from work over viral Father Bernard video

In the past months, a video that went viral on social media captured a young woman falling on the casket of one Father Bernard who was lowered into a grave.

This particular video became the talk of town to the extent that the audio was extracted and used for many mischievous purposes.



The lady in the said video, identified as Comfort Baaba Baisiwaa Jackson, lives at Saltpond in the Central region.



Prior to the whole brouhaha, she worked as a hairdresser and according to her madam, she was very good at her job.



Baaba’s madam, in an interview with Kofi TV and sighted by GhanaWeb noted that Baaba was absent from work for weeks after the viral Father Bernard video.



She said Baaba visited the shop one day to pack her belongings, submit her uniform and informed her about her resignation.



Baaba’s madam said she was taken aback by her actions because no one had wronged her at the workplace though she was the talk of the town.

“I asked her about the video and She said the Father has been good to her so falling onto the casket being lowered into the grave was a way to let Father take away her sickness. So when she came to work weeks after the incident, I never questioned her because it has been the talk of the town,” she said.



“She came back, she said I intentionally fell on the casket because he has done a lot for me. I was home one day when she came and said she’s packing her things from the hairdressing salon. She returned four days later to submit her uniforms,” Baaba’s madam said in the interview with Kofi TV and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Baaba while confirming her resignation on the same platform said she wants to venture into business; specifically ladies undergarments.



According to her, jobs like hairdressing, tailoring do not favour her as such jobs mostly have a toll on her health.









You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here











ESA/WA