How Brazil riot has triggered 'celebration' of Black Stars' exit from World Cup

Black Stars players after the South Korea game

Portugal and South Korea qualified from Group H for the round of 16 stage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The group also contained Ghana and Uruguay, who were knocked out after the Black Stars finished bottom of the table and Uruguay took third spot behind South Korea. The Asians qualifying on superior goal difference.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Black Stars - individually and jointly - suffered harsh critique from pundits, journalists and the general public for the manner in which they exited.



Losing, effectively, a grudge match against Luis Suarez and Uruguay after the infamous 2010 incident that denied Ghana and Africa a historic semi-final spot at the World Cup.



Three days after the heartbreak, Ghanaians have taken to social media to sarcastically celebrate the Black Stars for exiting the competition.



The celebration is hinged on the December 5, 2022 Brazil versus South Korea round of 16 fixture in which the South American giants were leading by four unanswered goals after the first half.

Many on social media are happy because if the Black Stars had qualified in place of South Korea, they would have faced the Brazilians who finsihed top of their group with two draws and a loss in their last group game to Cameroon.



Whiles there is the general praise for the Black Stars by some, others are praising Andre Dede Ayew, having lost a decisive penalty in the Uruguay game whereas others are wondering how some defenders will have fared facing the Brazilian attack.



See some reactions below:





Like by now ebe we this .. in a every disgrace, there’s grace???????????????? — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) December 5, 2022

A blessing in disguise. It’s better we didn’t meet #Bra Thank God ???? Eiii ????‍♂️ — Dr. Kobby Mensah (@thePOE_T) December 5, 2022

Is this how Brazil would have treated us? — Manasseh Azure Awuni (@Manasseh_Azure) December 5, 2022

I think we have to say thank you to Dede Ayew cos Eii ???????? — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) December 5, 2022

It good saf say we no go. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) December 5, 2022

This is Brazil, they take no prisoners on the battlefield. Could have been Ghana???????? #Brazil #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/GNtBf3qqnd — *Joel Eshun* (@JOELESHUN4) December 5, 2022

God had saved Ghana Blackstars from Brazil’s calamity???????????? pic.twitter.com/qNfn0Ob1Vo — code micky (@code_micky) December 5, 2022

For God so loved Ghana that's why Dede Ayew spoiled the penalty????anka unless we take the whole population to go and face Brazil???????????????? — Nana Yaw Milito???? (@milito177) December 5, 2022

4 nil at half time?



I don’t think they could have done Ghana this dirty. — Kafui Dey (@KafuiDey) December 5, 2022





