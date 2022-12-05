10
How Brazil riot has triggered 'celebration' of Black Stars' exit from World Cup

Black Stars 46576879.jfif Black Stars players after the South Korea game

Mon, 5 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Portugal and South Korea qualified from Group H for the round of 16 stage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The group also contained Ghana and Uruguay, who were knocked out after the Black Stars finished bottom of the table and Uruguay took third spot behind South Korea. The Asians qualifying on superior goal difference.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Black Stars - individually and jointly - suffered harsh critique from pundits, journalists and the general public for the manner in which they exited.

Losing, effectively, a grudge match against Luis Suarez and Uruguay after the infamous 2010 incident that denied Ghana and Africa a historic semi-final spot at the World Cup.

Three days after the heartbreak, Ghanaians have taken to social media to sarcastically celebrate the Black Stars for exiting the competition.

The celebration is hinged on the December 5, 2022 Brazil versus South Korea round of 16 fixture in which the South American giants were leading by four unanswered goals after the first half.

Many on social media are happy because if the Black Stars had qualified in place of South Korea, they would have faced the Brazilians who finsihed top of their group with two draws and a loss in their last group game to Cameroon.

Whiles there is the general praise for the Black Stars by some, others are praising Andre Dede Ayew, having lost a decisive penalty in the Uruguay game whereas others are wondering how some defenders will have fared facing the Brazilian attack.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
