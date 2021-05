How Captain Smart’s suspension was planned at the Labone Coffee Shop

It has emerged that the suspension of Godsbrain Captain Smart, the host of Angel FM morning show was planned by some persons within the corridors of power at the Labone Coffee Shop.

Captain Smart has been given a one-month suspension off air following some commentaries he has been passing on the governance of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration.



Speaking on Good Evening Ghana on Thursday, May 6, monitored by GhanaWeb, Captain Smart narrated that a segment on his show dubbed “Fa be wo so” where he picks pertinent issues and talks about them, according to some persons within the corridors of power, was making the Akufo-Addo government unpopular.



He said that after his show on Wednesday, Samuel Kofi Acheampong a.k.a. Bronzy, who is the Chief Executive Officer of ABN called him on the phone telling him that “there is so much pressure coming from left-right-centre” on the founding President of ABN, Dr Kwaku Oteng, so he, Captain Smart, should call the President of ABN and discuss those matters.



“I told him that the night before yesterday [Wednesday], I have had [...] information that some people have met at the [Labone] Coffee Shop to plan what should happen,” Smart told the host of Good Evening Ghana on Thursday, May 6.



When asked what the meeting at the Coffee Shop was about, Captain Smart responded that the people at the meeting indicated that “Captain Smart is becoming too loud, he is making some people unpopular…”



He went on, “so yesterday [Wednesday] on air, I said that look if today, Kwaku Oteng says Captain I cannot work with you again, praise God. I will leave. I won’t be hungry because I’m not a lazy person; my brain works.

So, I called Dr Kwaku Oteng and he said some people within [....] Akufo-Addo’s government are calling him and have been writing him letters from Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) just because they say I talk too much.



Smart said that he asked why and Oteng explained that he, Captain Smart, had stated in one of his morning shows that Akufo-Addo, Dr Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen and the IGP are fools.“So, I asked on air? And he [Kwaku Oteng] responded that yes, you said it on air,” Smart narrated.



“So, I told him that sir, I can say all sorts of things in this world but to go to that extent to say that the President of the land, the Vice, the IGP and Alan Kyerematen are fools, no! if you can provide me with the evidence, I will apologise to the world and resign from your company.



In the course of the conversation, he told me that because of the pressure, when I close from work today [Thursday, May 6] he would want me to go off air for some time and when the pressure from above comes down, then I can resume. So, I said OK, if that was going to help you, [fine]. Because I am just one individual and you have all these companies, if Captain Smart alone will bring your company down, why not, I will do that [step aside] for you.”