How Captain Smart’s wife will prove crucial in his returning to Angel FM

Godsbrain Captain Smart, the suspended host of Angel FM’s morning show has disclosed that a decision to return to the station will be dependent on the advice of his wife.

Captain Smart has been handed a thirty-day suspension by the Angel Broadcasting Network for allegedly using foul language on some leading members of government.



He revealed that some his suspension letter says “I have been using some harsh words on the President, the Vice President and the IGP and that he has called me on several occasions to stop those things and I’m not stopping, for that matter, I should proceed on suspension for one month and after one month, I resume. So, they gave a date, and that I should resume on June 4.”



Captain Smart stated on Metro TV that when the period of his suspension is due, he will have a conversation with his wife on whether returning to Angel Broadcasting Network will be a prudent decision.



“If they ask me to return and I agree to return, when the thirty days is due and I discuss it with my wife and agree to return, am I going to prepare banku?” he quizzed.

Meanwhile, he has given the strongest indication yet that he may not be returning to ABN.



Captain Smart in a Facebook post revealed that he has been given the authorization to operate a TV station to be known as “Smart TV”.



“License secured for the commencement of Smart TV. Watch Out!,” he shared on Facebook.