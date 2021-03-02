How Dr Afriyie Akoto's ‘arrogance’ cost him the approval of Parliament's Appointments Committee

Minister-nominee for Food and Agriculture, Dr Afriyie Akoto

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto’s quest to continue as Food and Agriculture Minister has been dealt a blow after he was rejected by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

While the committee opted to defer judgement on five nominees, Dr Afriyie Akoto, Oppong Nkrumah and Hawa Koomson received outright disapprovals.



The refusal by the committee to pass the three ministers is down to a decision by the Minority MPs on the committee not to vote for them.



Reasons have been ascribed to the decision by the NDC MPs not to back the three nominees.

According to the reports, Afriyie Akoto’s perceived arrogance is what was mentioned by the MPs as the reason for rejecting him.



His posture and conduct before the committee was interpreted by the members as a sign of arrogance, hence their decision to reject him.