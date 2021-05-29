How Fire Service personnel arrived at a fire scene in a taxi with fire extinguisher

•Fire gutted a house at Begoro in the Eastern region

•The GNFS arrived at the scene with one fire extinguisher



•According to them, their fire tender has broken down



A video of a house gutted by fire at Begoro in the Eastern Region went viral on social media on Friday, May 28, 2021.



As the residents could not stand aloof to watch their neighbour's property get burnt entirely, many carried water and sand to the scene to douse the fire but that was not enough as the fire kept spreading.



While they continued, others contacted the Eastern region Ghana Fire Service to come to their rescue when they realised their help proved futile.

The residents were thrown into a state of shock when the Fire Service personnel arrived at the scene with a fire extinguisher instead of a fire tender.



They explained that the fire tender was faulty and the Service is still raising funds to fix it.



According to the residents, the Fire Service officers said the fire tender broke down about a week ago.



Watch below how the Fire Service personnel went to the scene in a taxi



