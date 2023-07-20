How Frank Annoh-Dompreh fell into minority's 'trap' over quorum in parliament

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, appears to have fallen into a trap set by the minority in Parliament when they raised the issue of quorum during a crucial decision-making session.

The incident occurred when the minority's Alhassan Suhuyini raised a concern about the quorum during the consideration of some clauses in the Ghana Commission for UNESCO bill.



Under Order 113, Suhuyini challenged the Speaker's decision on the question put forth regarding the clause.



He argued that there were not enough Members of Parliament present to make a decision on the bill, and thus, a headcount was necessary.



In response, Annoh-Dompreh expressed his disappointment in the minority's call for a headcount on a bill that the leadership had already agreed to include in the day's business. He even went as far as imputing ill motives into the minority's actions, suggesting that they were acting in bad faith.



Annoh-Dompreh inadvertently challenged them to proceed with the headcount.



Little did he know that this move could bring the House to a halt, as it became evident that there were not enough members present to meet the quorum requirement.

On the floor, he defiantly stated, "We accept the challenge, that we should do a headcount. Mr. Speaker, let's go to the motion and do the headcount after we defeat you; I am sure you will give up on all applications. Why? Bills too, you want to raise these things, I am totally surprised. Mr. Speaker, I would want to urge my colleagues, we came to some meaningful agreement and we agreed to the Wildlife bill, and then later on, we will have to do the UNESCO bills, why are you springing this surprise? The Ghanaian people are watching."



However, after the headcount was conducted, the former minority chief whip Muntaka, advised Annoh-Dompreh to make overtures towards the minority instead of daring them, as his comments were not consolatory.



The Speaker announced that there were 46 members from the majority and 27 from the minority present, totalling 73, which fell short of the required number needed for decision-making in the chamber.



As a result of this development, the House was forced to adjourn.



YNA/WA