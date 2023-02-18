0
How Ghanaian politicians are reacting to Christian Atsu's death

ATSUUUU Christian Ghanaian winger, Christian Atsu

Sat, 18 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaian politicians have reacted to the news of Ghanaian winger, Christian Atsu’s death.

His death was announced and confirmed by his agent Nana Sechere this morning on his Twitter page.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning.

“My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support,” read his announcement.

Black Stars’ midfielder, Christian Atsu has been missing for 12 days since he got trapped under rubble following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey on February 6, 2023.

Minister of Information and MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah reacting to the heartbreaking news said, “Sad sad sad development.”

Another politician who has also reacted to the news is political activist, A Plus who shared a picture of Christian Atsu accompanied by Ed Sheeran’s ‘Visiting Hours’ and five heartbreak emojis.







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
