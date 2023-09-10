How Ghanaians in Dubai seized an agent who was trying to flee after promising them jobs

A group of Ghanaians in Dubai, the capital town of the United Arab Emirates, were forced to seize the agent who helped them travel to the city.

According to the Ghanaians, who were about 10 in number, the agent took money from them and promised to fix them with jobs in Dubai after their arrival, but they caught him trying to escape.



A video of the incident shared by Ghanaians Citizen TV on Facebook, on Sunday, September 10, 2023, showed the men wrestling with the agent.



“You said you were going to give me a job, you have made me come to stay here to waste my money,” one of the men, who was firmly holding on to the shirt of the agent, said.



“You said you have jobs; you don’t have any job but you come to lie to us. Are you an agent,” another man said.



They forced the supposed agent to a room as he was asking them to leave him alone.



Watch the incident in the video below:









BAI/OGB



