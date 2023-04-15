How Ghanaians 'wrestled' with Nigerians over attempts to 'steal' UCC medical school graduate

Nathaniel Cudjoe won 16 awards

The long-standing battle between Ghanaians and Nigerians over various issues was reignited this week following attempts by some Nigerians on social media to claim Dr Nathaniel Cudjoe, the University of Cape Coast medical school graduate who bagged 16 of out 22 awards offered at their graduation ceremony.

The latest social media row between the two nations was triggered by a post by a tweep with the username “Durotimi Dawodu Of Lagos” which stated that Nathaniel Cudjoe (wrongly spelt Nathaniel Kudu) was a Nigerian from the Nasawara State who had travelled to Ghana to shatter records at one of Ghana’s most prestigious universities.



“This is just amazing! Nigeria ???????? to the world!! Can we find Nathaniel Kudu from Nassarawa on Twitter and help him reach 100k+ followers? Let's celebrate Nigerian intellects too, not just individuals doing nonsense on the internet! Like Wooooow!”.



His tweet blew, triggering an army of tweets and retweets from Nigerians who were proud that one of their own had travelled to Ghana and decimated academic records in one of Ghana’s universities.



Among the people who fell for the fake news was celebrated musician and producer, Don Jazzy who tweeted “Nathaniel Kudu way”.



The joy of the Nigerians was short-lived as Ghanaian tweeps fought back with the same superior ferociousness to win back Dr Nathaniel Cudjoe from the claws of the Nigerians.

Armed with videos and news publications that details the background of the celebrated graduate, Ghanaians hit back at the Nigerians for yet another attempt to steal something that is proudly Ghanaian.



To the Ghanaians, the latest is another plot by Nigerians to claim credit for something totally Ghanaians just as they did with jollof, hi-life and Azonto dance.



Read some of the tweets below





This is just amazing! Nigeria ???????? to the world!! Can we find Nathaniel Kudu from Nassarawa on Twitter and help him reach 100k+ followers? Let's celebrate Nigerian intellects too, not just individuals doing nonsense on the internet! Like Wooooow! pic.twitter.com/5LufoGLJqI — Durotimi Dawodu Of Lagos (@TimiBlaze) April 13, 2023

Nathaniel Kudu way ???????????????? — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN. ???? (@DONJAZZY) April 13, 2023

Watch as An Eggon-Nasarawa State born Nathaniel Kudu who is an Epitome of Excellence. He has set an unimaginable records in a Ghanaian University making Nigeria proud, congratulations to him ???????????? pic.twitter.com/9fPIdaGVva — AMAWU Cletus Albert (@uchua_amas) April 13, 2023

NIGERIAN YOUTH SWEEPS ALL THE ACADEMIC PRIZES IN A UNIVERSITY IN GHANA



Nathaniel Kudu is from Nasarawa State. Nigerian youth deserve better than Bola Tinubu for president.



God save us from ugly-hearted leaders who have refused to go.@abikedabiri @fkeyamo @adamugarba pic.twitter.com/2psqczxWkX — Nwambam Chibuike (@NwambamChibuike) April 13, 2023

He's ???? Ghanaian at least fact check before posting ????...

Nathaniel Nii A Cudjoe not kudu ???? https://t.co/zi6Ilt8kCw — Haute???? (@fragileceour) April 14, 2023

It's Nathaniel Kudu’s event, they're all just in attendance. ???? https://t.co/21cWkMdjnD — Clara (@claracodess) April 14, 2023

Nigerian Government should by all means honour this Nathaniel Kudu guy ????????



Take a bow ???? pic.twitter.com/irHcpOicOR — Abiodun A. Adeleke????????‍???? (@iamAbiodunAA) April 13, 2023

University of Ghana set ablaze intellectually by a Nigerian Nathaniel Kudu from Nasarawa State. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/mO686NywEv — Bamidele Mutiu (@Mutiu5Bamidele) April 14, 2023

He’s Ghanaian tf with Nathaniel Kudu ???????????????????? https://t.co/G4uQJHrNTP — Vanessa???????? (@TheOneQueenn) April 14, 2023

Nigerians on IG are saying Nathaniel Nii A. Cudjoe, the Ghanaian student who won 16 awards at UCC Medical school some weeks ago is a Nigerian and from 'Nasarawa State'. They changed his name to Nathaniel Kudu ????



They say they are proud of him for bringing joy to Nigerians, the… pic.twitter.com/vsEfVVZGN1 — FlexGermain Online (@flexkgermain) April 15, 2023

Oga @Lanre_Olagunju, @Silas2Silas please help me tell @DONJAZZY and the others that this is not Nathaniel Kudu from Nassarawa state.



He's Nathaniel Nii A. Codjoe, a Ghanaian, graduated from the Univeristy of Cape Coast.



Evidence abounds: https://t.co/DLxGQkfuyg https://t.co/0hnsX37QEd — Jonas Nyabor (@jnyabor) April 14, 2023

Nathaniel Nii Cudjoe. A Ghanaian (Ga) Man.



If you're claiming he's Nigerian because his ancestors migrated from Nigeria, then fine. ???? https://t.co/f8WQSZ5uhD pic.twitter.com/BxOjt9NzCM — Headless YouTuber (@HeadlessYouTube) April 14, 2023

Why do Some Nigerians lie unprovoked. This news is all over every Nigerians news station. He is a Ghanaian called Nathaniel Cudjoe https://t.co/DCGaoYHv0z — Ovuike_jnr (@wuuhuuu1) April 14, 2023

Nigerians are claiming Nathaniel Nii Cudjoe????????????….



That country has no shame just like their president both incoming and outgoing ???????????? https://t.co/ISycmlAo97 — Maggiie (@ItzMaggiie) April 14, 2023

Ghanaians on Instagram descend on Nigerian Blogger/influencer Tunde Ednut for claiming our very own UCC graduate Nathaniel Cudjoe who recently swept 16 awards out of 22 pic.twitter.com/JZ1MIezTJU — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) April 14, 2023