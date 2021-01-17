How John Mahama’s consoling messages gave Bulldog hope – Details emerge

Artiste Manager, Bulldog

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson known popularly has Bulldog was arrested for threatening the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The artiste Manager was released after he was arraigned before an Accra High Court and granted bail to the tune of GH¢70,000.



Bulldog in a write up on Facebook indicated that what gave him hope was the consoling messages and words of encouragement from the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama.



To Bulldog, John Dramani Mahama did not leave him to rot but supported him in diverse ways when he was arrested by the NIB of the Ghana Police Service.



He was grateful for the support of his political party and the team of lawyers who came in to ensure that he gained his freedom.



Read His Write Up Here

Innumerable thanks to my big brothers His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and Ibrahim Mahama. Your Excellency, the consolatory call and wise counsel was humbling! God bless you, sir.



To the national organizer of the NDC, comrade Joshua Akamba, the entire executive, leadership, rank and file of the National Democratic Congress around the world, words cannot express my appreciation for the concern and support.



Thank you so much. To my family and friends in the entertainment and media landscape, I say thank you for the love and support.



To Despite media God bless you all for the love.To my wife and prayer pillar, my dad, siblings and entire family, thank you for being there.



To the personnel of BNI and the Ghana Police Service, I salute your professionalism.To the inmates I spent time with in the roughest and toughest cell in Ghana (striking force), I say be strong and God keep you safe.To my entire legal team you are exceptional.

To every prayer said for me by friends, family, acquaintances, well wishers and unknown admirers, God bless you all.To all around the world that called sent messages to console me, God blessings is what ask for you.



There’s a tall list of names I owe gratitude to, God bless you all.



Through it all I give thanks to God for life and strength in the course of this beautiful ordeal. My resolve is unshakable with God as my strength!