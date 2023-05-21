How Ken Agyapong’s GH¢200m loan helped us build first two schools in Suame – Kyei-Mensah- Bonsu

Kennedy Agyapong with Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Suame has lauded the generous spirit of fellow lawmaker Kennedy Ohene Agyapong citing his assistance to the Suame Constituency when they were in dire straits.

The Majority Leader narrated how two first schools built in the Suame area came to fruition because of Ken’s support by way of an interest-free loan that he advanced to the constituency.



Speaking at a flagbearership campaign stop of Ken at Suame over the weekend, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said: “Many testify to the goodness that Ken Agyapong has done and continues to do. We the people of Suame have been a beneficiary of Agyapong’s generosity.”



He narrated how Suame had been given school projects from the central government but monies had yet to be disbursed at a time times were hard financially. The two schools were Nuru Islamic Basic School and a six-classroom Suame Methodist block.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu recalled selling his car to raise some money for the first project when funds dried up, he discussed the challenge with Ken, he told the gathering.



“He asked how much money was needed and I said two hundred million at the time but about 20,000 cedis today, the following morning Ken called me and advanced us the 200 million to put into the project.

“I gave 100 million to my chairman to start work, we were lucky to receive the funds for Nuru Islamic project so I asked my chairman to use that to continue the Methodist school project.



“I returned the first 100 million to Ken and later when other payments came in, I reimbursed him the other part. Without his intervention, we would have failed to complete the 6-classroom block,” he stressed.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is currently outgoing MP for Suame, being the longest serving lawmaker in the House, he is, however, supporting the presidential bid of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in the New Patriotic Party race.



