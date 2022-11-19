How Kennedy Agyapong ‘intercepted’ a video by Anas in 2018

Kennedy Agyapong is the MP for Assin Central

About 8 months ago, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, sounded a word of caution to members of the New Patriotic Party.

He asked that NPP members tread carefully in matters relating to him, or else he was going to unveil a video from investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw he has from 2018.



According to him, but for his intervention, the investigative journalist would have aired an investigative piece that showed a minister receiving some amount of money.



In a video posted on NET2 television on its YouTube channel on February 23, 2022, the MP asked members of the NPP to be careful in their dealings with him (Agyapong) since he is the “saviour” of the party.



“Anybody who tries to disgrace me, the information I’ll bring out, from Anas, the sin he was going to commit against us that I stopped. Anas was going to show a video where he has given the minister money on a table like this but he was not going to show that he had planned with people that it was a political fight in 2018,” Kennedy Agyapong said.

He also detailed how Anas coached persons he picked up on the streets of Dubai, and coached and assigned them to set up Ghanaian businessmen and ministers.



He said: “If you dare me, I’ll release Anas’ video. I swear to God. If the NPP does not tread carefully and they talk, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah. You have to be careful else I’ll bring the party down completely. If I bring the video and see if you’ll get even one Ghanaian to vote for us.”



Speaking further he said “What Anas did as far back as February 8, 2018, when Anas set our businessmen and ministers up in Dubai. The only person in Authority I wanted to prove something to, about how I have saved this party and not a jerk like Yaw Buabeng Asamoah. In the course of the investigation, I chanced on the video where Anas was coaching people, and even the people he was coaching themselves panicked.



“The people he wanted to use against our ministers and businessmen, Arabs he picked up on the street. He picks them on the street, and coaches them to destroy personalities in this country, Africa, and everywhere. That is what Anas was doing,” he added.

Kennedy Agyapong also stated that what Anas sought to do was influenced by a political fight with the NPP.



“Do you know what Anas did, he gave them the questions to ask the businessmen and the ministers, they panicked and Anas asked them; Why are you afraid, this is a political fight, I have done it before.



“Anas has a political fight with NPP. If NPP makes a mistake, they know they cannot sacrifice me in the party, I’ll bring the video up and see if the NPP can even survive up to 3 months. As I speak to you, I’ve given copies of the video to the persons who were set up and they have admitted. NPP always wants to sacrifice me when there is an issue, they don’t know that I am the one saving this party,” he told the host.



Earlier this week, investigative agency, Tiger Eye PI aired an investigative piece named “Galamsey Economy.”

Before the televising of the piece, snippets were shared, which showed a now-former Minister of State Charles Adu-Boahen in a meeting with some potential investors.



The minister was heard telling investors that to be able to meet the Vice-President, they would have to pay an “appearance fee” of $200,000.



After the release, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo terminated his appointment.



SSD/FNOQ