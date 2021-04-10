How Kufuor, Mahama and Akufo-Addo combined to save Dr Kofi Amoah from coronavirus

Dr Kofi Amoah, is a renowned Ghanaian economist

Dr Kofi Amoah, a renowned Ghanaian economist has in narrating his ordeal with the coronavirus, proffered a solution to curbing certain challenges in the country.

Dr Amoah in an interview with Paul Adom-Otchere on the Good Evening Ghana program last Thursday, stated that his battle with the COVID-19 emphasized his belief that governance is a continuing process and that at each point, leaders must endeavor to continue the good projects embarked on by their predecessors.



Known popularly as Citizen Kofi, the accomplished businessman disclosed that while he was admitted in a facility built by the Mahama administration, he survived on the sound policies of the Akufo-Addo administration and the expertise of medical doctors trained during the Kufuor era.



His experience with the virus at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital has thus enforced his belief that the ideal way of developing the country is by a concerted and non-partisan approach in executing projects or dealing with matters of public good.



He is hopeful that with such efforts and a united front, the country will develop and assume its rightful place.

“I was affected by the COVID-19 and I’m alive today so I take this opportunity to thank Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the president of Ghana. I also want to thank Dr Bawumia, a good friend of mine. I must also say something here that must culminate into our governance structure as a society.



“I was aided by some doctors who were trained during the Kufuor administration. Some trained during the Mills/Mahama administrations. I was saved in the Ridge Hospital which was built during the Mahama administration. I was saved by the good policies of the sitting president of Ghana. How he handled the Covid crisis,” he said.



He concluded “therefore you begin to see that there is this trend of proper things that has been done and if we build on that then we begin to build a nation instead of a country. A nation is different from a country. The spirit, culture and belief system of any group of people is what propels them towards progress.”



