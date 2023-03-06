How Kumasi Zongo women praised Dr. Bawumia as they ecstatically trooped into new mosque

Last Friday, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, commissioned and handed over the Kumasi Central Mosque, which he single-handedly funded its reconstruction.

The mosque, which used to be a 3000-capacity facility, has now been rebuilt into an ultra-modern, multi-purpose facility with a 7000-capacity, 500-seater conference hall, offices for Imams and Chiefs as well as a two-bedroom apartment for guests.



Assisted by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu to commission it, the mosque was immediately opened to the public for Jummah prayers, and thousands of people present were eager to be part of the first, historic Jummah prayers in the mosque, which was led by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.



As both the old and young men accessed the mosque, the women were not left out.

An enthusiastic number of them trooped into the mosque in excitement, as they screamed Allahu Akhbar (God is the greatest), Allahu Akhbar (God is the greatest), amidst echos of God bless Dr Bawumia, in appreciation of the Vice President’s singular effort in funding the reconstruction, which started about 2 years ago.



